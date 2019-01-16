Mim Miu's spring/summer 2019 campaign stars Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Maya Hawke - whose parents are actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke - Chinese supermodel Du Juan, 'Deadpool 2' actress Zazie Beetz and Juliette Lewis.
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon appears in Miu Miu's latest campaign.
Lourdes, 22, walked in her first runway show last September for Gypsy Sport during New York Fashion Week, and now the rising star will be a major part of the Italian label's spring/summer 2019 campaign, shot by photographer Davis Sims.
Maya Hawke - whose parents are actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke - also features in the campaign alongside Chinese supermodel Du Juan, 'Deadpool 2' actress Zazie Beetz and Juliette Lewis.
The inspiration behind the campaign comes from creative director Miuccia Prada who wanted to capture the ''transitory, fleeting nature'' of fashion.
A statement from the brand read: ''Neither arriving nor departing, these images celebrate the notion of simply being - the geography hazy, the timing uncertain, they present a universal, everywhere and anytime. Fleeting and transitory, reasoning uncertain, the travel could easily be an escape, or a coming home. The only concrete, the only constants, are the women themselves - singular, original, always unique. Somewhere, nowhere, yet someone.''
