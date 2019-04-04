Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier's new Supreme capsule collection.

The 22-year-old rising star walked in her first runway show last September for Gypsy Sport during New York Fashion Week, and now Lourdes will be a major part of the couturier's much-anticipated collaboration with the streetwear brand.

Lourdes - who recently appeared in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2019 campaign - will be following in her mother's footsteps nearly 30 years after Gaultier designed costumes - including the famous cone bra - for Madonna's Blond Ambition tour in 1990.

And Gaultier insisted that he wanted his new collaboration with Supreme to ''find its way'' to a ''new generation''.

Speaking to Vogue UK, Gaultier said: ''I have been including elements of sportswear in my collections from the very beginning.

''It has been one of my codes and my obsessions, I even developed a line 'Junior Gaultier' at the end of the 1980s [with that focus]. With Supreme, this inspiration will find its way to a new generation.''

According to Vogue UK, the French couturier will revisit his ready-to-wear archive for his Supreme collection, which sees Lourdes modeling select pieces shot by Collier Schorr, alongside the artist Sancheeto.

The star can be seen wearing chunky combat boots and a 'Gaultier Supreme' logo belt, with a pinstripe blazer and red trousers emblazoned with the phrase ''F**k Racism'' a play on the French designer's iconic 'Fight Racism' T-shirts.

The Supreme x Jean Paul Gaultier collection hits Supreme stores worldwide and online at supremenewyork.com on 11 April 2019.