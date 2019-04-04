Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier's new Supreme capsule collection
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier's new Supreme capsule collection.
The 22-year-old rising star walked in her first runway show last September for Gypsy Sport during New York Fashion Week, and now Lourdes will be a major part of the couturier's much-anticipated collaboration with the streetwear brand.
Lourdes - who recently appeared in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2019 campaign - will be following in her mother's footsteps nearly 30 years after Gaultier designed costumes - including the famous cone bra - for Madonna's Blond Ambition tour in 1990.
And Gaultier insisted that he wanted his new collaboration with Supreme to ''find its way'' to a ''new generation''.
Speaking to Vogue UK, Gaultier said: ''I have been including elements of sportswear in my collections from the very beginning.
''It has been one of my codes and my obsessions, I even developed a line 'Junior Gaultier' at the end of the 1980s [with that focus]. With Supreme, this inspiration will find its way to a new generation.''
According to Vogue UK, the French couturier will revisit his ready-to-wear archive for his Supreme collection, which sees Lourdes modeling select pieces shot by Collier Schorr, alongside the artist Sancheeto.
The star can be seen wearing chunky combat boots and a 'Gaultier Supreme' logo belt, with a pinstripe blazer and red trousers emblazoned with the phrase ''F**k Racism'' a play on the French designer's iconic 'Fight Racism' T-shirts.
The Supreme x Jean Paul Gaultier collection hits Supreme stores worldwide and online at supremenewyork.com on 11 April 2019.
