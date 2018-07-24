Clean Bandit are hoping to get Madonna to feature on one of their songs after she revealed herself as a fan by lip-syncing to their hit with Demi Lovato, 'Solo', last month.
The Queen of Pop revealed herself as a fan of the pop hit, which features the vocals of US pop star Demi Lovato, by sharing a clip of her voicing the words on her Instagram last month to celebrate LGBTQ + Pride Month.
The British trio couldn't believe it when they saw the video of their idol, and band member Jack Patterson - who is joined in the group by his brother Luke and Grace Chatto - says they are now desperate to work with the 59-year-old music icon.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We couldn't believe that. We're big fans. We'd love to work with her . . . if she's reading this.''
The shocked 'Rather Be' hitmakers replied to her message at the time, writing: ''OMG glad you're enjoying Solo @madonna [sic]''
And 'Tell Me You Love Me' hitmaker Demi was just as gobsmacked, adding to her account: ''THE QUEEN HERSELF SINGING SOLO!!!!! What is life...?!?!!!! [sic]''
The band were thrilled to get Demi, 25, to be their latest guest vocalist, with the American pop star joining a long list of singers who they have collaborated with. Others include Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson.
Unfortunately, the trio couldn't get in the studio with Demi but were able to use modern technology to still achieve a live feel.
Grace explained: ''We recorded it over FaceTime. It was crazy. She was in Alabama in a studio and we were over here. You know when the connection is bad and the speed fluctuates? We couldn't hear that well, but it turned out really well.''
'Solo' is based on Grace's own experience with a ''difficult break-up''.
She said recently: ''I've been going through a difficult break-up for a long time and the message is you can't just replace an ex-partner with someone else.
''You have to be strong in yourself. I've never been through a break-up like this before ... I was always the type of person who would go straight into another relationship.''
Revealing what has helped her get through the emotionally draining period, she added: '''Exercise, yoga, seeing friends, doing things that you love. The worst way is anaesthetising with alcohol.''
