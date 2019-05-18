Bobby Gillespie has branded Madonna a ''total prostitute'' for signing up to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Primal Scream frontman is furious that Madonna has agreed to take part in the show - which is hugely controversial due to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories - and he insisted Primal Scream would never perform in Israel.

He told 'Newsnight': ''Well Madonna would do anything for money, she's a total prostitute. Nothing against prostitutes but I think the whole thing is set up to normalise the State of Israel and its disgraceful treatment of the Palestinian people.

''By going to perform in Israel I think what you do is, you normalise that. Primal Scream would never perform in Israel.

''I think Madonna is desperate for publicity, desperate for the money. She would be getting paid, they pay very, very well.''

Meanwhile, a defiant Madonna has insisted no one will stop her performing, saying: ''I'll never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights, wherever in the world they may be. My heart breaks every time I hear about the innocent lives that are lost in this region and the violence that is so often perpetuated to suit the political goals of people who benefit from this ancient conflict. I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace.''

The BBC - who broadcasts the show in the United Kingdom - has come under criticism from stars including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Peter Gabriel and Wolf Alice, who were among those who signed an open letter to the broadcaster urging them to ask the contest be moved due to human rights concerns in Israel.

They wrote: ''Eurovision may be light entertainment, but it is not exempt from human rights considerations ... We cannot ignore Israel's systematic violation of Palestinian human rights. The BBC is bound by its charter to 'champion freedom of expression'. It should act on its principles and press for Eurovision to be relocated to a country where crimes against that freedom are not being committed.''