Madness are ''talking'' about bringing back their musical 'Our House' as part of their 40th anniversary.

The iconic London ska band's Olivier Award-winning show, which was co-written by Tim Firth, had a 10-month run at the Cambridge Theatre in the British capital's theatre district between 2002 and 2003, and it could be returning for the band's milestone celebrations.

Frontman Suggs - who had a brief stint playing Joe's dad in the show - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We are talking about reviving it a bit.

''The problem was when we put it out the first time it was such an expensive production, as we wanted it to be the best it can be, and so the production itself was crippling the expenses.''

'Our House' - which is also the title of the band's 1982 hit from the 'Rise & Fall' album - is also a touring show and Suggs says if it comes back, it will still be the same production but refreshed.

He added: ''Now it's the most popular amateur musical that has been performed.

''There's probably 40 versions of that show on at any time in England so we are trying to work out a way, not losing the production, but revitalising it.''

The 'Baggy Trousers' hitmakers have also announced two major outdoor London shows and a book for their big 40th.

The band will bring their 'Madness XL' show to Kenwood House in North London on June 15, where they will be joined by a full orchestra as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

They'll then play their very own House Of Common festival at Clapham Common in South London on August 26.

Teasing their epic plans to celebrate the past four decades of the iconic group, the 58-year-old singer said: ''40 years at the coal face of modern popular culture. Man and boy.

''Dedicated to the purveyance of popular music of quality and distinction to the people.

''Dedicated in our selfless quest to have the nation singing, dancing and making merry through some of the darkest times of the last four decades.

''There will be feasts, street parties extraordinary concerts of every shape and size up and down the nation.''

As well as the two shows, the band - who have released 12 albums since forming in Camden, London, in 1976 - are also set to release the new autobiography 'Before We Was We' on September 26, which ''tells the story of how Madness became Madness''.

Madness are also in the studio working hard on new music, which is set to be released later this year.

Their last full length effort was 2016's 'Can't Touch Us Now'.