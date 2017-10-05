Madness' Suggs has revealed there's a chance his life story could be turned into a film.

The 56-year-old singer admits there has been discussions about telling the tale of how his ska/pop band - which was formed in the late 1970s - made it to the top of the charts but nothing is concrete yet.

Speaking about the biopic, he said: ''It's just a rumour that's been going around, but there's definitely a story to be told there ... I couldn't see myself in Hollywood - more like Holloway!''

Suggs is being followed around by cameras for a new project though.

The 'Our House' hitmaker is making a documentary entitled 'My Life Story' which will show what life is like on the road for him and his bandmates.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he shared: ''It's called 'My Life Story' and follows me on the road, but it's also interspersed with some dramatised sections. It's looking pretty good.

Suggs has also opened up on his upcoming appearance hosting 'WW2 Treasure Hunters' but he's not interested in reality TV and and admits the thought of going into the jungle to eat bugs on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' does appeal to him.

He said: ''There's been loads of reality stuff I've been offered, but I didn't fancy eating worms for six months. With 'WW2 Treasure Hunters' there is a great mix of archaeology and history. So there'll be experts talking about this stuff and I'll wander in asking stupid questions.''

Meanwhile, the singer has announced tour dates for his new one man show 'What A King Cnut... A Life in the Realm of Madness'.

Suggs will be heading out around the UK for a host of dates which will see him recount tales from his incredible career including getting vertigo when he performed with Madness on the roof of Buckingham Palace and the bizarre moment he watched his underpants fall to earth on David Bowie's driveway.

The announcement of Suggs' latest one man tour caps a busy period for the Madness frontman, with their notorious annual shindig, the 'House Of Fun Weekender' taking place at Butlins Minehead from November 17 to 20, and the release of a new greatest hits album, 'Full House: The Very Best Of Madness' which comes out on 17 November.

Suggs - What A King Cnut... A Life in the Realm of Madness - 2018 Tour Dates

Jan-31 Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Feb-01 St Albans Alban Arena

Feb-02 Guildford G Live

Feb-03 Salisbury City Hall

Feb-04 Chatham Central Theatre

Feb-06 Southend Palace Theatre

Feb-07 Basingstoke Anvil

Feb-08 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Feb-09 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Feb-10 Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

Feb-11 Hastings White Rock Theatre

Feb-13 Salford The Lowry

Feb-14 Buxton Opera House

Feb-15 Leeds Town Hall

Feb-16 Yarm The Princess Alexandra Auditorium

Feb-18 Brighton Theatre Royal

Feb-27 New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Feb-28 Dunfermline Alhambra

Mar-01 Glasgow Pavilion

Mar-02 Newcastle Tyne Theatre and Opera House

Mar-03 Hull City Hall

Mar-04 York Grand Opera House

Mar-06 Preston Charter Theatre

Mar-07 Northampton Royal and Derngate

Mar-08 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mar-11 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Mar-13 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Mar-14 Poole Lighthouse Arts Centre

Mar-15 Cheltenham Town Hall

Mar-16 Bath Forum

Mar-18 Nottingham Theatre Royal

Mar-19 Ipswich Corn Exchange

Mar-20 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar-22 London Palladium