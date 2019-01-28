Madness have announced two big outdoor shows this summer in London and a new autobiography to mark their four-decade career.
Suggs and co will bring their 'Madness XL' show to Kenwood House in North London on June 15, where they will be joined by a full orchestra as part of the Heritage Live concert series.
The 'Baggy Trousers' hitmakers will then play their very own House Of Common festival at Clapham Common in South London on August 26.
Teasing their epic plans to celebrate the past four decades of the iconic ska group, frontman Suggs, 51, said: ''40 years at the coal face of modern popular culture. Man and boy.
''Dedicated to the purveyance of popular music of quality and distinction to the people.
''Dedicated in our selfless quest to have the nation singing, dancing and making merry through some of the darkest times of the last four decades.
''There will be feasts, street parties extraordinary concerts of every shape and size up and down the nation.''
Reflecting on their time in the music business, he continued: ''We saw off 8 prime ministers, 12 England managers and a nasty bout of lumbago. But, it's not the endless achievements, not the unforgettable memories, it's the fact we're even still alive! (and miraculously in the rudest of health, thanks for asking.) Raise your glasses, lower your swords 'arise sir madness!' Get stuck in! Here's to the next forty. XL''
As well as the two shows, the band - who have released 12 albums since forming in Camden, London, in 1976 - are also set to release the new autobiography 'Before We Was We' on September 26, which ''tells the story of how Madness became Madness''.
The 'Our House' hitmakers are also in the studio working hard on new music, which is set to be released later this year.
Their last full length effort was 2016's 'Can't Touch Us Now'.
A pre-sale for tickets for the 'Madness XL' 40th birthday celebration concert at Kenwood House will be held on January 30 from 9.30 am on Ticketmaster.co.uk, with the general sale taking place on February 1 at the same time.
Tickets for the House of Fun Weekender are on sale now.
