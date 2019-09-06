Maddie Hasson is set to star in 'Silvercup'.

The 24-year-old actress will join previously announced stars Annabelle Wallis, George Young, and Jake Abel in the upcoming horror flick from James Wan, according to Deadline.

Plot details for 'Silvercup' - which is believed to be a working title, and may change - are still currently under wraps, and it is not yet known what roles the attached actors will play, or what fans can expect from the horror.

Deadline reports the movie will begin shooting in Los Angeles at the end of September, but most other details - including a planned release date - remain unannounced.

'Silvercup' is being independently financed by Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, which is distributing in China.

New Line - which has worked with James Wan before on his 'Conjuring' franchise and upcoming 'Mortal Kombat' movie - will release the pic in the rest of the world.

As well as directing, Wan will be producing alongside Michael Clear with a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu, the Malaysian-Australian director's fiancée who starred in 'The Nun'.

Although details are scarce, Wan previously teased it will be a ''hard-R thriller'' and a return to his ''indie roots'' with ''old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets''.

Writing on his official Facebook page, he said: ''There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.

''An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now. (sic)''