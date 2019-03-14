Macklemore will be honoured with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the MusiCares Concert For Recovery.

The 'Thrift Shop' hitmaker - whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty - has battled with drug addiction in the past, but he turned his life around and now helps others with their recovery.

On May 16, the 35-year-old rapper will be handed the special accolade for his commitment to working with recovering addicts at The Novo in Los Angeles, where he will also take to the stage for a performance.

Macklemore says his sobriety is his ''daily priority'', and he's thrilled to support the MusiCares charity.

He said in a statement: ''Addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, and it takes resources and support to heal.

''For me, recovery is a daily priority; without my sobriety everything I care about is at risk.

''I'm honoured to support MusiCares in providing members of the music community who are suffering from addiction with the crucial services and resources they need.''

The Stevie Ray Vaughn Award - which is named after the late guitar legend - was presented to U2's Adam Clayton last year.

Previous recipients have included Alice Cooper, Lars Ulrich, Ozzy Osbourne and the late Chris Cornell and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington.

The concert, which will be hosted by comedian Jeff McHale, will also feature a tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller, who tragically passed away in September last year, aged just 26, after suffering an accidental overdose.

More performers are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

MusiCares - which is part of The Recording Academy - aims to ''provide members of the music community access to addiction recovery resources and programs''.

The MusiCares Foundation was established in 1989 and incorporated in 1993 by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, and has given millions of dollars towards support in financial, medical and personal emergencies to people in times of need.

The charity focuses on the music industry, with Dolly Parton being named MusiCares Person of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards last month.

Aretha Franklin - who passed away in February - Sir Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel and Paul Simon have previously been bestowed with the honour.