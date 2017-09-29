Macklemore doesn't think there are many ''great'' white rappers.

The 'Marmalade' hitmaker insists there are far more caucasian acts making hip-hop music than people think, but they don't have the talent to take it further.

Asked by talk show host Chelsea Handler why there aren't ''more white rappers'', he hesitantly said: ''Oh God... White rappers, I think there's a lot of us, I think there are not a lot of great ones.''

When the 'Chelsea' host quipped that there was him and Eminem, he replied: ''There's more than that, there's definitely more than that. I takes a lot of... It takes a lot of, I don't know...''

While Macklemore, 34, struggled to answer that question, he had no problem explaining the difference between rap and hip-hop, insisting the latter was more of a lifestyle.

He said: ''Rap is something that you do, hip-hop is something that you live - that would be like from the purest hip-hop standpoint.

''Rap is an element of the culture so it's a part of the craft.''

Meanwhile, Macklemore recently revealed he is expecting his second child with wife Tricia, a sibling for their two-year-old daughter Sloane.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 'Thrift Shop' star played a trick on fans when he claimed they would be cutting a gender reveal cake - but instead pulled out a piece of paper which announced he would be adding an additional date to his tour in his native Seattle.

He said: ''I woke up today, and I had an idea. You guys have been such a huge part of our lives, that I wanted to let you in on a little secret. Tricia is pregnant, and today we're going to find out the gender of our child.

''We're having a second night at Key Arena! Oh my god! Key Arena night two, tickets on sale tomorrow!''