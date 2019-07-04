Macklemore's mother-in-law didn't ''trust'' him with her daughter.

The 36-year-old rapper - whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty - tied the knot with his wife Tricia Davis in 2015 after nine years of dating, but he has admitted he had a really strained relationship with her mother Diana until he got sober in 2012 because she didn't think he was good enough for her little girl.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Can't Hold Us' hitmaker uploaded a photograph of him and Diana and wrote: ''Out here in Paris with my mama in law. Glowed up. Grown up. She used to not trust my ass at all, as I'd sneak in and out of her house to visit @baba_g on the late night.

''Now we in Paris eating appetizers, shopping, walking the city and looking out the window at the Eiffel Tower. Life is good. Change is good. I love her beyond words. And I think she likes me now (sic).''

One fan claimed that their relationship had changed because he has ''money'' now, to which he replied: ''Although money is nice, it unfortunately can't keep you sober. And when I got sober that's when our relationship changed. Money had nothing to do with it. (But yet, Paris is hella expensive and these euros adding up) (sic)''

Macklemore began dabbling in alcohol and drugs at the age of 14 but things stepped up a level when he was thrown into the limelight.

He said recently: ''There was a rapid transition and to have the world's eye on me all at once with back-to-back number ones, and all the accolades that came with it -- I didn't know how to deal with it. I didn't know how to adjust, so I escaped.

''I used drugs to cope with it and to get out of my head. Dealing with the love, criticism and outside public perceptions is a balancing act.''

Macklemore - who sought help in rehab - ultimately got sober seven years ago and now has two children; Sloane, four, and Colette, 15 months, with Tricia.