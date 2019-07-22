Machine Gun Kelly got hit by a double-decker bus during a trip to England back in 2013 but luckily escaped unharmed.

The 29-year-old American rapper - whose real name is Richard Colson Baker - has explained the meaning behind the tattoo on his ribs, which reads ''five, eleven, 13'' next to a bright red bus, as it is a permanent tribute to the time he was struck by the two-floor vehicle when he was crossing the street and looked the wrong way due to the traffic differences between the UK and his native country.

Kelly was surprised to get off the road feeling ''fine'' despite leaving the ''whole'' of the bus' windscreen completely ''shattered''.

He said: ''So on May 11, 2013, I was walking across the street, freshly landed in Manchester. I was going to see if anyone had some weed. I do the one mistake that every foreign guy does: crossing the street looking the wrong way. This double-decker bus hit me so hard.

''My face was the first thing to get hit. All I remember is waking up and everyone screaming. I get up, my jeans are ripped. Everything is ripped.

''I go to the hospital and there's nothing wrong. They did three MRIs, a CAT scan, all this stuff. The whole window of the double-decker was shattered. They were like, 'There's no way you got hit like that and there's no internal bleeding or anything.' But I was fine.''

The 'Band Things' hitmaker admits that death used to be one of his greatest fears, but an intense one-on-one experience he recently had has completely changed his perception on mortality.

Speaking to GQ Hype, he shared: ''I met this ... I wouldn't even call her a human. She was more like a spirit. She put death in a way that made me not scared of going blank. We've been here before and we've died before. That moment of death is a scary moment and I think we're born scared of it because we've experienced it so many times.''

