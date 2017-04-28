Machine Gun Kelly has a contusion and hairline fracture of the sternum.

Last week paramedics were called to the rapper and actor's Florida gig after he suffered chest pains and he had to leave the stage during the track 'Bad Things' because he could no longer take the pain.

Despite his chest pains, the rapper returned to the stage and completed his concert after being checked out by the paramedics.

However, his representatives have confirmed to TMZ that he has fractured his sternum and, as a result, he has postponed the first three stops on his new tour.

He wrote in a statement released on Twitter: ''As many of you know I sustained a pretty intense chest injury on a movie set last week. Since then I've seen multiple doctors in attempt to speed up my recovery process. I was advised to take one month off to make sure I fully recovered but you know that's not how I rock. Unfortunately, I do have to postpone these first three shows (Fargo, Clive & Tulsa) to the end of this run.''

Kelly was injured while shooting his new movie 'Captive State' earlier this month.

He had previously tweeted about performing his own stunts for the sci-fi movie, saying: ''came back to the Chi today to do my last scene for the movie 'Captive State'. its a dirty sci-fi coming out in 2018 and its gonna rock...

''still on set. got punched in the chest 65 times. pretty sure i can't breathe. ready for this one to wrap (sic).''