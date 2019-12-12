Machine Gun Kelly has penned a song for his 11-year-old daughter Casie to listen to when he passes on.

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - shared a screenshot of an iMessage he sent to his offspring to tell her about the track.

The exchange posted on his Instagram page reads: ''I wrote a song for you.''

He then sent over the track, which had the file name of 'Play This When I'm...'

And Casie - whose mother is his ex-partner Emma Cannon - replied: ''I love you beyond forever.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bad Things' hitmaker recently vowed to release a rock album next year.

And he also promised to drop a new track before the year is out.

He tweeted: ''2020 is about to be a great year for music, so many artists are making better music than they ever have and finding new pockets and all the new artists are sick as f*** ... rock album in 2020 ... new song before the year's over (sic)''

The idea to record a rock record comes after he starred in the Motley Crue Netflix biopic 'The Dirt' as the band's drummer Tommy Lee.

Meanwhile, after a long-running feud with his idol Eminem this year, Kelly admitted he would like to collaborate with the '8 Mile' star.

The rappers have been locked in a battle ever since the latter star hit out at the 'Bad Things' hitmaker on the track 'Not Alike' on his surprise LP 'Kamikaze' last year.

Kelly released a response in the form of 'Rap Devil', which features the line, ''Mad about somethin' I said in 2012/Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss/Homie we get it, we know that you're the greatest rapper alive'', and it was later revealed the the diss tracks were produced by the same person, studio wizard Ronny J - whose credits include rappers Lil Pump and the late XXXTentacion.

However, kelly said: ''Put us on a track, see who comes harder.''

The actor took the spat to another level when he poked fun at Eminem's age during his Orlando gig in September.

MGK kicked off his set by shouting, ''F**k Marshall Mathers,'' before he added: ''The real Slim Shady can't stand up.''

Eminem admitted he first dissed MGK because he accused him of hindering his career.