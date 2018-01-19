Machine Gun Kelly has been announced to play Tommy Lee in new Motley Crue biopic 'The Dirt'.

The 27-year-old rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - revealed he has persuaded Netflix to hire his own brother to teach him how to play the drums for the role.

Kelly tweeted: ''and it's finally announced. excuse me for being crass but....HOLY F***ING S**T!!!!!!! (sic)''

He added: ''got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. kept it in the family. i WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming (sic)''

'The Dirt', which is based on the band's 2001 memoir 'The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band' has been in development since 2006.

Tommy Lee tweeted: ''Hey kids! Good news!!! The Motley Crüe movie ''The Dirt'' has begun pre production! Starts shooting in Feb! Here we go!!! (sic)''

Douglas Booth is believed to be playing bass guitarist Nikki Sixx, while Jeff Tremaine - who helmed the 'Jackass' movies - will director the motion picture.

Casting is yet to be announced for singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars, the other co-founding members of the group.

Motley Crue have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, during which time they have produced huge hits such as the 1987 track 'Girls, Girls, Girls'.

Early last year, Colson Baker was rushed off stage by paramedics suffering from chest pains while performing in Florida.

It emerged the rapper had suffered a contusion and hairline fracture of the sternum after injuring himself on the set of new movie 'Captive State'.

He had previously tweeted about performing his own stunts for the sci-fi movie, saying: ''came back to the Chi today to do my last scene for the movie 'Captive State'. its a dirty sci-fi coming out in 2018 and its gonna rock...

''still on set. got punched in the chest 65 times. pretty sure i can't breathe. ready for this one to wrap (sic).''