Paramedics were called to Machine Gun Kelly's Florida gig after he suffered chest pains.

The 27-year-old rapper and actor was performing at Seminole Casino in South Florida over the weekend when he walked off stage during the track 'Bad Things' because he could no longer take the pain.

His representatives told TMZ that the star was injured while shooting his new movie 'Captive State' last week and was still suffering.

He had previously tweeted about performing his own stunts for the sci-fi movie, saying: ''came back to the Chi today to do my last scene for the movie 'Captive State'. its a dirty sci-fi coming out in 2018 and its gonna rock...

''still on set. got punched in the chest 65 times. pretty sure i can't breathe. ready for this one to wrap (sic).''

Despite his chest pains, the rapper returned to the stage and completed his concert after being checked out by the paramedics.

Meanwhile, MGK's real name is Colson Baker but he has claimed his old self was a ''f**king loser''.

He previously said: ''Colson was a f**king loser, man. He didn't inspire me. He accepted judgment rather than lashing out against it. It took me maturing and being a father myself to accept 'You were beautiful the whole time.' Colson lacked confidence, and Machine Gun Kelly is the cockiest motherf**ker on the planet.''

And he admitted that he is more careful about how he acts now that his daughter is eight years old and can Google him.

He said: ''Fatherhood didn't change me until she learned to Google. I don't care what anyone else thinks, but I do care what she sees. So I cleaned up my act a little bit. And I'm speaking to a broader audience now. Not everyone grew up stoked on watching Mötley Crüe doing lines off the bar.''