Macaulay Culkin was ''pursued'' for a role in 'The Big Bang Theory'.

The 'Home Alone' actor claims he turned down approaches to appear in the CBS sitcom - which launched in 2007 - three times even though he was ''flattered'' by the offer.

Speaking on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, he said: ''They pursued me for 'The Big Bang Theory'. And I said no.

''It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, 'Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!' That was the pitch.

''And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool, thanks.' And then they came back at me again, and I said, 'No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.'

''Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm.''

While the cast - which includes Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar have been making a huge $1 million per episode since season eight, the 37-year-old actor has no regrets about turning down the show as even though he'd have been very rich, he wouldn't be creatively fulfilled.

He added: ''I'd have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig. At the same time, I'd be bashing my head against the wall.''

Meanwhile, the 'Changeland' actor also revealed during the interview that he's keen to start a family with girlfriend Brenda Song.

He said: ''I'm gonna make some babies. This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.

''This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable - a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for.''

Macaulay is looking forward to moving in with the 30-year-old actress once she finalises the purchase of her new house.

He said: ''I have a good life out here. I have a pretty little family -- a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move, we're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.

''I'm just gonna hitch a ride. She was already looking [for a house], so... I think she's kind of in escrow right now, essentially.''