Macaulay Culkin found it ''strange'' being treated so well by his girlfriend Brenda Song.
Macaulay Culkin ''didn't know'' how to be treated well until he met Brenda Song.
The 37-year-old actor - who was previously married to Rachel Milner - has been dating his 'Changeland' co-star since last summer and he admitted he found it ''strange'' that she's always been ''good'' to him, and he's now realised that's important in a relationship.
Asked the best qualities in a partner, he said: ''If I say anything about looks, it's vanity. Listen, I would be lying if I didn't say that yeah, looks matter,
''But also like I'm with a lady right now and she is like so good to me that they feel like blows. Like, she just does nice things and I feel like I'm almost like, at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way.
''It was a strange, almost foreign kind of concept. That kind of thing, that was important to me and now I realised, 'Oh it is important to me as well.' ''
Macaulay is a keen chef so was delighted to receive a ham for Valentine's Day - and in return, he bought his 29-year-old girlfriend some memorabilia from his 1994 movie 'Pagemaster'.
Speaking to Anna Faris on her 'Unqualified' podcast, he said: ''I like spending all day making soup. My lady friend, she just got me a ham for Valentine's Day to bake. She knows me, man. Bone in and everything.
''I got her some flowers and a 'Pagemaster' poster. Kiss my young face! Hey, I gotta do something, you know. It's better than nothing, am I right kids?''
The 'Home Alone' star also spoke candidly about the ''warm and sticky'' experience of losing his virginity to an unnamed girlfriend when he was 15.
He said: ''It wasn't gross or weird. It was, yeah, we planned it.
''It was warm and sticky and I thought like, 'Geez, This is weird. Am I doing it right?' And also we listened to 'The White Album', so there you go.
''In a nutshell, like, 'Am I doing it right? This is really warm and sticky. So many new smells, what's going on?' So yes that was me losing my virginity at 15.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
In real life, Michael Alig was a nobody from the Midwest who moved to New...
Convinced she was doing God's work by sleeping with her fey ice-skater boyfriend to keep...