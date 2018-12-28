'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin is legally changing his middle name.

The 38-year-old actor recently decided that he needed to ''spruce up'' his name a little after deciding his current middle moniker Carson was ''very Irish'' so he gave fans the opportunity to vote on a new one for him and they chose Macaulay Culkin.

The star will now officially be known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin after it won the public vote.

He tweeted: ''Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas (sic).''

Over 60,000 people voted in the poll to choose a new name for the former child star.

Explaining why he chose to change his name, Culkin recently said: ''I was staring at my passport recently and I was looking over my middle name. My current middle name is Carson. It's very Irish. And I thought, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit. You can vote on my new middle name; we've narrowed it down to five options.''

The five possible names to choose from were; Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, TheMcRibIsBack - a nod to limited edition McDonald's pork sandwich - Publicity Stunt, which was suggested by his girlfriend Brenda Song, and Kieran, which was put forward by his brother who shares the same name.

Revealing why his full name was on the list, Macaulay previously explained: ''So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, 'Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?' I go, 'Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.' ''