Macaulay Culkin joked about the child sex abuse allegations surrounding his late friend Michael Jackson at a comedy gig on Tuesday night (19.03.19).

The 38-year-old actor was friends with the late King of Pop as a child and would regularly stay over at the singer's Neverland home and his friendship with Michael was discussed in Dan Reed's documentary 'Leaving Neverland', in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim their were sexually assaulted by the musician.

Macaulay seemingly ridiculed their claims during the latest instalment of his Bunny Ears Podcast Live show as he spoke with comedian Weird Al Yankovic - who famously released as spoof of Jackson's hit 'Beat It' entitled 'Eat It' in 1984 - on stage at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (19.03.19).

Macaulay jokingly asked Al: ''I'm going to ask you a very serious question; what was your relationship like with Michael Jackson?''

To which Al replied: ''Um, mostly platonic. I met him two or three times, he was pretty sweet to me.''

Prompting the pair to start laughing.

The 'Home Alone' star made the joke in front of Jackson's 20-year-old daughter Paris - who he is godfather too - after she attended the event with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The 'Home Alone' star then insisted that Michael was a ''huge fan'' of Al's and would play his videos ''constantly''.

Macaulay said: ''Sounds amazing, he sounds really cool, yeah ...

''I will say he was a huge, huge fan of yours. Yes, he always had your videos kind of playing constantly. There you go, validation. Praise. Hail, Caesar!''

Macaulay has always denied any suggestion that Michael ever acted inappropriately towards him and testified in his defence in his 2005 child molestation trial in which the pop star was acquitted on every charge.

'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed has revealed he is interested in making a follow-up documentary film about the 'Thriller' hitmaker's trial.

Reed would like to delve deeper into Jackson's story but would only tackle the trial if Gavin Arvizo - the boy who accused Michael of molesting him - would consent to take part because he cannot understand how the singer was acquitted.

Asked if he'd like to make a sequel, he told Film School Rejects: ''Oh yeah, I would love to do that. The film I would really like to make following this one is the trial of Michael Jackson.

''I could only do that if the victim and his family participate. It would be a much weaker film [if they didn't.] I don't want to follow 'Leaving Neverland' with a weaker film. If Gavin Arvizo and his family would agree to participate, I would very much like to tell the story of that trial. I think it's fascinating and astonishing that Michael was acquitted. The way that happened is an amazing story and one that should be told. But no, I'm not going to just carry on making Michael Jackson films, that's not my thing.''