'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin has revealed he is changing his middle name and he wants his fans to vote for their favourite from a list of five potential new monikers.
'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin is changing his middle name and he wants his fans to pick him a new one.
The 38-year-old actor has decided his current middle moniker Carson is ''very Irish'' so he is giving his fans the opportunity to log on to his website BunnyEars.com and select their favourite name from a list of five.
In an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''I was staring at my passport recently and I was looking over my middle name. My current middle name is Carson. It's very Irish. And I thought, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit. You can vote on my new middle name; we've narrowed it down to five options.''
The five possible names are; Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, TheMcRibIsBack - a nod to limited edition McDonald's pork sandwich - Publicity Stunt, which was suggested by his girlfriend Brenda Song, and Kieran, which has been put forward by his brother who shares the same name.
Revealing why his full name is on the list, he said with a smile: ''So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, 'Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?' I go, 'Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.' ''
As Christmas approaches, Macaulay admits he does get recognised more due to his performances as Kevin McCallister in festive classics 'Home Alone' and the sequel 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'.
The former child star admits his actress girlfriend Brenda, 30, is a big fan of the slapstick romps and he has admitted he has watched the 1990 original with his partner.
He said: ''She's flipping through the channels and she's like, 'Eh, you wanna watch it?' I'm like, 'You wanna watch 'Home Alone' with Macaulay Culkin, don't you?' And she's like, 'Yes!'''
When asked if he had ever uttered any of the film's most famous lines to Brenda, he added: ''I have indulged that. Most of the time I'm just muttering my lines under my breath, like, 'Keep the change you filthy animal.' Whatever gets her motor running, I guess.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
In real life, Michael Alig was a nobody from the Midwest who moved to New...
Convinced she was doing God's work by sleeping with her fey ice-skater boyfriend to keep...