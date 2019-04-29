Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song bonded over their shared child acting past.

The 38-year-old actor has been romancing the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star for almost two years, and now Brenda has revealed they first bonded over their past as child actors.

Brenda, 31, was just 17 when she landed the role of London Tipton in the Disney Channel show, whilst Macaulay spent his childhood starring in projects including the 'Home Alone' franchise.

She said of her relationship: ''Child actors, we don't even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.''

The actress - who has been on screens since 1995, when she was just seven - also said she wishes she could have given her younger self some reassurance to ''go with [her] gut instinct''.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I wish I could tell my 13-year-old self, 'It's gonna be OK. Just remember you don't have to listen to anyone else. Go with your gut instinct. Because at the end of the day, your opinion is the only one that matters.'''

Meanwhile, Macaulay revealed last year that he ''didn't know'' how to be treated well until he met Brenda, and said he found it ''strange'' that she's always been ''good'' to him, because he didn't know that's important in a relationship.

Asked the best qualities in a partner, he said: ''If I say anything about looks, it's vanity. Listen, I would be lying if I didn't say that yeah, looks matter,

''But also like I'm with a lady right now and she is like so good to me that they feel like blows. Like, she just does nice things and I feel like I'm almost like, at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way.

''It was a strange, almost foreign kind of concept. That kind of thing, that was important to me and now I realised, 'Oh it is important to me as well.'''