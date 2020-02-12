Macaulay Culkin unsuccessfully auditioned for a role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The 'Home Alone' star revealed he could have joined the likes of Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Quentin Tarantino's film, had he not blown his audition.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Culkin said: ''It was a disaster. I wouldn't have hired me. I'm terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.''

The 39-year-old actor didn't discuss which role he had auditioned for, although Entertainment Weekly reports it would have seen him play an actor on the television series 'Lancer', which features in the film.

Although Culkin has not appeared in a mainstream movie since 'Saved!' in 2004, in more recent year's he's featured in independent films and made cames in TV shows such as 'Dollface'.

Last year, he starred as a boat operator in Seth Green's directorial debut 'Changeland'.

Culkin hasn't ruled out a return to Hollywood, but he admitted he enjoys spending time at home without the negative sides of the industry.

He said: ''It's just - I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set. I don't enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it... What's a good analogy?

''The 'Shawshank Redemption'. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s**t, you know?

''It feels like to get that kind of freedom, I'd have to crawl through a tube of s**t. And you know what? I've built a really nice prison for myself. It's soft. It's sweet. It smells nice. You know? It's plush.''