Disney have confirmed 'Home Alone', 'Night at the Museum' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' are all to be ''reimagined for a new generation'' on the company's new streaming service Disney+.
'Home Alone' is to be rebooted.
Disney have confirmed the 1990 Christmas classic - which stars Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci - will be reworked, as will 'Night at the Museum' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'.
According to ComicBook.com, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed during their latest earnings call that the three franchises will be ''reimagined for a new generation'' once Disney+ - the company's upcoming streaming service - launches.
But it's not clear if the movies will be rebooted as feature films or TV series on Disney+.
'Home Alone' saw Culkin star as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who was forced to protect his family's abode from two burglars, known as the ''Wet Bandits'', after he was accidentally left there while they went on holiday over the festive period.
Culkin reprised his role for a sequel, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', two years later, and the franchise spawned another three films, in 1997, 2002 and 2012, but the trio weren't as revered as the first two motion pictures.
Ben Stiller led a star-studded cast in 2006 fantasy film 'Night at the Museum', in which his museum night-watchman character Larry Daley discovers the exhibits come to life.
Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney, Ricky Gerais, Paul Rudd and the late Robin Williams also featured in the movie, which was followed up by 2009's 'Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian', and 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' in 2014.
Zachary Gordon played the titular character in 2010 comedy 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid', which was based on Jeff Kinney's book of the same name.
The film was followed by three sequels, 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules', 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul'.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
In real life, Michael Alig was a nobody from the Midwest who moved to New...
Convinced she was doing God's work by sleeping with her fey ice-skater boyfriend to keep...