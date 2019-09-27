A third man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death.

The 'Self Care' hitmaker passed away in September 2018 after suffering an overdose and authorities probing his passing have now taken Stephen Walter into custody as they believe he supplied the counterfeit pills that the rapper had taken before he passed away.

Police previously arrested Cameron James Pettit for taking counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained the opiod fentanyl, as well as cocaine and Xanax to Mac - whose real name was Malcolm McCormick - two days before his death and according to TMZ, Pettit had contacted Walter on September 7 asking for ''10 blues'', which were the Percocet pills the 'Dang!' singer had asked him for.

Walter is then said to have sent the pills via Ryan Revis, who was also arrested this week in connection with Mac's death.

Walter - who is currently on supervised release following a 10-year federal drug trafficking sentence - is being held without bond on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in connection to Mac's death.

When Reavis was arrested, it was claimed police had found prescription medication, a doctor's prescription pad and marijuana, plus a ''9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and an arsenal of ammo'' in his home.

He was later charged on several counts, including fraud, drug possession and for the manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

His bail is set at $50,000.

Mac's death was found to be accidental and it was later determined he had overdosed on alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, with investigators believing he passed away after snorting the fake pills.

Before his death, Mac admitted he never wanted to overdose because there was nothing ''cool'' about it.

He said: ''I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool.

''There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.''