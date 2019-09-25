A second man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death.

After the Drug Enforcement Administration's Fusion Task Force recently arrested 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit, alleging that he sold counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to the late rapper, TMZ reports that a man named Ryan Reavis has been taken into custody after law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant and found drugs and firearms at his property in Lake Havasu City on Monday (23.09.19).

The items include prescription medication, a doctor's prescription pad and marijuana, plus a ''9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and an arsenal of ammo''.

Reavis was later charged on several counts, including fraud, drug possession and for the manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

His bail is set at $50,000.

Pettit is alleged to have taken counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained the opiod fentanyl, as well as cocaine and Xanax to Mac - whose real name was Malcolm McCormick - two days before his death on September 7, 2018.

Mac's death was found to be accidental and it was later determined he had overdosed on alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, with investigators believing he passed away after snorting the fake pills.

If convicted, Pettit would face a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and it seems he has been aware of the possible punishment for some time.

According to an affidavit, after reports of Mac's death were published, the man allegedly sent an Instagram message to a friend which read: ''Most likely I will die in jail...

''I'm gonna get off the grid. Move to another country.''

Investigators also had text messages between Pettit and Mac, in which the rapper asked for ''bars'' of Xanax and a ''ball'' of cocaine.

Before his death, Mac admitted he never wanted to overdose because there was nothing ''cool'' about it.

He said: ''I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool.

''There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.''