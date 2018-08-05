Mac Miller is planning to team up with Post Malone for an album.

The 'Self Care' hitmaker recently had an inspirational jam session with the 23-year-old rapper and some other collaborators and are now hoping to get into the recording studio to make something more permanent.

Mac told Rolling Stone magazine: ''Me and Post have been talking about doing an album, so we got together.

''And then Frank Dukes has worked on a bunch of my records, but we had never met, so he came through, too. And then Thundercat appeared and we all started jamming...It was beautiful. We were just having a great time.''

Mac - whose real name is Malcolm McCormick - has recruited the likes of John Mayer, producer and instrumentalist Jon Brion, Blood Orange's Dev Hynes and bassist Thundercat to work on his latest album, 'Swimming', and impressed his collaborators with the way he knew exactly what he wanted on the record.

Thundercat said: ''I feel like he's always got a vision. He's a monster of his craft.

''It's pretty simple for me with Mac. I really love him a lot.''

Jon added: ''Some of the most interesting stuff is when the line is blurred between him having any kind of flow or just being song-like.''

And engineer Victor Wainstein, who has worked with Mac since 2013, is fascinated by his friend's risky choices.

He said: ''I can't even fathom how he takes some of those kinds of risks.

''Because it could end up just being really bad. But that's how you know when someone is special. It's their ability to relate to others and be willing to step into a world that they're not used to and figure it out.''

While the 26-year-old star has largely been pleasantly surprised by the response to his new music on social media, he's also encountered a lot of negativity, though he knows not to take the posts to heart.

He said: ''You can still find any narrative about yourself if you want on there.

''I can find people that say they like my old s**t better. I can find people that say they wish I would just rap and not sing. I can find people that say they wish I would sing and not rap.

''All that s**t is confusing. You might as well just figure out yourself what you wanna do.''