All three men arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death have been indicted and accused of dealing counterfeit drugs which led to his passing.

The 'Self Care' hitmaker passed away in September 2018 after suffering an overdose and Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis have been handed over to a California federal court on charges of conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Both charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a potential maximum of life without parole.

In addition, Walter - who was previously convicted on drug distribution charges - has also been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, which can lead to up to 10 years in prison, TMZ reports.

Prosecutors believe Mac ordered 10 'blues' - slang for oxycodone - but received counterfeit drugs which contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiod. The rapper - who also ordered Xanax and cocaine - crushed the pills and snorted them, leading to his death.

The 'Dang!' hitmaker is believed to have requested the drugs from Pettit, who allegedly ordered them from Walter, while Reavis was the man who was enlisted to take them between the two men.

Mac's death was found to be accidental and it was later determined he had overdosed on alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, with investigators believing he passed away after snorting the fake pills.

Before his death, Mac admitted he never wanted to overdose because there was nothing ''cool'' about it.

He said: ''I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool.

''There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.''