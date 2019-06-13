Mac Miller's first posthumous music has been released.

The late rapper - who died from an overdose last September, aged just 26 - recorded a verse for The Free Nationals' song 'Time', which also features the vocals of Kali Uchis.

In the song, Mac raps about the difficulties of being in an imperfect relationship and the lies couples tell one another.

At one point, he raps: ''But don't leave me, don't leave me/ Because it feel too good to be easy (Yeah)/ It's been a while, and I'm even different now.''

The Free Nationals - who are best known as Anderson .Paak's backing band - appeared at a memorial concert in honour of the rapper last October.

Stars from the music world came out to honour the late rapper by performing covers of his much-loved songs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, backed by The Free Nationals.

The 'A Celebration of Life' benefit, which also saw the likes of Donald Glover and Pharrell Williams pay tribute to the hip-hop star, was reported to have made around $350,000 for The Mac Miller Circles Fund - which was setup in memory of the 'Come Back To Earth' rapper to provide funding and resources to underprivileged youths desperate to explore the arts in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Speaking previously of the achievements of the organisation, Mac's mother Karen Meyers said: ''The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life.

''He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.''