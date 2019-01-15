Mac Miller's parents will attend the Grammy Awards next month on behalf of their late son.

The 'Self Care' rapper magically passed away in September last year at the age of 26 after suffering an accidental overdose, and after his last album 'Swimming' earned him his first ever Grammy nomination for Rap Album of the Year, it has now been revealed his parents will attend the ceremony in his honour.

According to TMZ, Mac's parents will also accept the award on behalf of the 'Dang!' hitmaker if he wins in the category, which sees 'Swimming' go up against Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy', Travis Scott's 'Astroworld', Pusha T's 'Daytona', and Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap'.

The Grammys are due to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this month that the Mac Miller Circles Fund - which was setup in memory of the 'Come Back To Earth' rapper to provide funding and resources to underprivileged youths desperate to explore the arts in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - has raised an impressive $700,000 since the late rapper's death.

In October, the 'A Celebration of Life' benefit concert - which saw the likes of Donald Glover and Pharrell Williams pay tribute to the hip-hop star - was held, and it's now reported to have made around $350,000, whilst a similar amount has been made in donations.

Speaking previously of the achievements of the organisation, Mac's mother Karen Meyers said: ''The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life.

''He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.''