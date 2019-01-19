Mac Miller's family are spending his birthday together so they can ''surround one another with love''.

The 'Self Care' rapper tragically passed away in September last year at the age of 26 after suffering an accidental overdose, and his family are said to be coming together to support one another on Saturday (19.01.19) as they celebrate what would have been his 27th birthday.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Malcolm's family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the centre of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol' smile. It's going to be a hard day for the family.

''They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love. It's all they can do.''

The news comes after it was recently revealed that Mac's parents will be attending the Grammy Awards next month on his behalf, after he was posthumously nominated for Rap Album of the Year for his last album 'Swimming', which marked his first ever nomination at the prestigious music awards.

Mac's parents will also accept the award on behalf of the 'Dang!' hitmaker if he wins in the category, which sees 'Swimming' go up against Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy', Travis Scott's 'Astroworld', Pusha T's 'Daytona', and Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap'.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this month that the Mac Miller Circles Fund - which was setup in memory of the 'Come Back To Earth' rapper to provide funding and resources to underprivileged youths desperate to explore the arts in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - has raised an impressive $700,000 since the late rapper's death.

Speaking previously of the achievements of the organisation, Mac's mother Karen Meyers said: ''The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life.

''He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.''