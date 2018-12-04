Mac Miller's estate has been unable to figure out how much money the star left behind when he passed away, and have asked a judge for a probate referee to help calculate his wealth.
The 'My Favourite Part' hitmaker passed away in September this year following an accidental overdose, and it has now been claimed in new court documents that his family require a probate referee to appraise the assets of his estate, as they've been unable to come up with a figure themselves.
According to The Blast, documents were filed by the 'Small World' rapper's estate on November 26 to request that a judge appoint a probate officer to look over his assets, including cash, real estate and personal property.
The appraiser is expected to put a value on Mac's royalties, as well as how much his name and likeness is worth in death, and give an estimate of how much his music royalties may be worth in the future.
Once a value is given, the estate will be closer to figuring out which beneficiaries, including the late rapper's brother and parents, will receive.
Mac passed away at the age of 26, four months after his two-year romance with Ariana Grande had come to an end in May.
Ariana, 25, began dating Pete Davidson the same month she split from Mac, and the pair got engaged a month later in June, before splitting in October.
The 'No Tears Left To Cry' has been public about her mourning of her late ex-boyfriend, and in November, she claimed he should ''still be here''.
When a fan shared a clip of Mac listening to Ariana's track 'R.E.M.' - which was filmed in August, after the pair had split and when Ariana was still engaged to Pete - Ariana responded: ''His voice and laugh... He is supposed to be here.''
And the pop megastar referenced Mac in new single 'Thank U, Next', where she mentions many of her former flames by name.
She sings: ''Thought I'd end up with Sean/ But it wasn't a match/ Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh.
''Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I'm so thankful/ Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/ 'Cause he was an angel.''
