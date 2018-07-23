Mac Miller is ''happy'' for his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande following her engagement.

The 26-year-old rapper and the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker broke up in May this year after two years of dating, and after Ariana then began dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson - whom she became engaged to just one month after they first got together - Mac has said he couldn't be happier for his former beau.

He said: ''It's strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it's not negative. It's just a part of something that's going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it's all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me.''

The 'Programs' hitmaker - whose real name is Malcolm McCormick - admits his relationship with Ariana, 25, was made ''stressful'' by the intense scrutiny of the public eye, but insists the split was ''simple'' and there's no bad blood between them.

He added: ''You know, that's the other thing is with the relationship thing is, like, the internet is wild. I kind of knew, but not really.

''Life is stressful. So, of course there were stressful times. It's not that unique. You know, like, I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple, you know.''

Mac has been keeping away from social media since the couple split because he was busy working on his upcoming album 'Swimming' - which drops next month - and says his friends have been checking up on him.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''Like, I haven't been on the internet. So, you know, people have assumed that I'm ... 'Are you OK? Is everything OK?' Because I was about to drop the album. And also, like, I don't know, it just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was OK. Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?''