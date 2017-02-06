The M. Night Shyamalan film, starring James McAvoy as a mentally-ill kidnapper with 23 different personalities, earned $14.6 million (£11.7 million) to defend its position at number one and boost its total domestic takings to $98.7 million (£79 million) on a $9 million (£7.2 million) budget.

"It's a darn good movie," Nick Carpou, Universal's domestic distribution chief, tells Variety.com. "It's very satisfying for audiences. People seek out quality."

Split received mostly positive reviews upon its release in January (17), although Shyamalan came under fire from mental health experts over the movie's portrayal of a multiple identity disorder sufferer as a violent and dangerous criminal.

He previously dismissed the controversy, telling Yahoo Movies, "We've had no issues from people that have seen the finished film, just zero. It's all taken in the right light, and they feel moved and honoured by the way (MCAvoy) portrays the different

(personalities)."

Split's continued success at the box office narrowly topped Rings, which enters the new countdown at two with $13 million (£10.4 million), despite being panned by critics. It's the latest release in the revived horror franchise, which first scared up a storm in 2002 with The Ring, and again in 2005 with The Ring Two.

Meanwhile, A Dog's Purpose takes third place, with historical NASA drama Hidden Figures at four and awards season favourite La La Land rounding out the top five at five.