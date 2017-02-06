The Sixth Sense director notched up a third weekend atop the North American box office on Sunday (05Feb17), when Split added another $14.6 million (£11.7 million) to its domestic haul, helping to boost its total global gross to $142.7 million (£114.7 million).

The psychological thriller, starring James MCAvoy as a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder, features a brief tie-in to his 2000 mystery thriller Unbreakable, and over the weekend (04Feb17), Shyamalan suggested he had started work on the story for a follow-up.

"I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag," he told fans on Twitter, before teasing, "I can't tell you what it is, but if you've seen #Split..."

His coy comments appear to confirm Shyamalan is moving forward with plans to combine the two plots in a third film, something he expressed interest in doing last month (Jan17).

"I do intend on making a final Unbreakable movie and I'm intending on doing it next," he told uproxx.com. "It's the final movie of these two movies put together."

Unbreakable featured his Sixth Sense leading man Bruce Willis as the sole survivor of an horrific train crash and his efforts to embrace his superpowers with the help of co-star Samuel L. Jackson. The film, which grossed nearly $250 million (£201 million) worldwide, was made on a budget of $75 million (60 million), compared to Split's $9 million (£7.2 million).

Shyamalan has not provided any further details about the proposed Split/Unbreakable sequel, but he previously admitted he was hoping to bring his original leading men together once more.

"I'm still close to Bruce and everybody," he said. "And obviously I'm still close to James and still in touch with Sam and all that stuff. So, hopefully that becomes a reality very soon."