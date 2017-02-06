Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is forging ahead with plans to bring his movies Split and Unbreakable together in a new project.
The Sixth Sense director notched up a third weekend atop the North American box office on Sunday (05Feb17), when Split added another $14.6 million (£11.7 million) to its domestic haul, helping to boost its total global gross to $142.7 million (£114.7 million).
The psychological thriller, starring James MCAvoy as a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder, features a brief tie-in to his 2000 mystery thriller Unbreakable, and over the weekend (04Feb17), Shyamalan suggested he had started work on the story for a follow-up.
"I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag," he told fans on Twitter, before teasing, "I can't tell you what it is, but if you've seen #Split..."
His coy comments appear to confirm Shyamalan is moving forward with plans to combine the two plots in a third film, something he expressed interest in doing last month (Jan17).
"I do intend on making a final Unbreakable movie and I'm intending on doing it next," he told uproxx.com. "It's the final movie of these two movies put together."
Unbreakable featured his Sixth Sense leading man Bruce Willis as the sole survivor of an horrific train crash and his efforts to embrace his superpowers with the help of co-star Samuel L. Jackson. The film, which grossed nearly $250 million (£201 million) worldwide, was made on a budget of $75 million (60 million), compared to Split's $9 million (£7.2 million).
Shyamalan has not provided any further details about the proposed Split/Unbreakable sequel, but he previously admitted he was hoping to bring his original leading men together once more.
"I'm still close to Bruce and everybody," he said. "And obviously I'm still close to James and still in touch with Sam and all that stuff. So, hopefully that becomes a reality very soon."
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
A young brother and sister have travelled to their grandparent's house for a week long...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...
You know that co-worker that comes in after a long, uneventful weekend and insists upon...
Is it possible for a film to be cheesy and interesting all at once? That's...
Another week in '99, another horror film. But will The Sixth Sense really scare...
The Village comes to us with more manufactured hype than should be allowed by law....
With the long-awaited release of M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable, the moviegoing world has one question...
Crop circles: real or hoax? M. Night Shyamalan (of the masterful The Sixth Sense...