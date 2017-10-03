M. Night Shyamalan has begun shooting his latest thriller 'Glass'.

The filmmaker - who came to prominence following the release of his 1999 supernatural suspense story 'The Sixth Sense' - shocked audiences with his psychological horror 2016 'Split' which was revealed to be part of the same cinematic universe as his 2000 release 'Unbreakable'.

Variety report the third movie in the now trilogy has begun shooting in Philadelphia on Monday (02.10.17) with Disney joining Universal Studios as the distributor.

The movie is being produced by Shyamalan and Blumhouse Production's Jason Blum, who also worked on the two previous films for Universal.

'Split' follows James McAvoy as multiple-personality sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb who kidnaps Anya Taylor-Joy's character Casey Cooke as he attempts to battle his darkest personality known as The Beast.

The surprise ending of the film shows it be a follow-up to 2000's 'Unbreakable', which starred Bruce Willis as security guard David Dunn who discovers he has super-human strength and resistance to injury.

Samuel L. Jackson played Elijah Price, who was born with Type I osteogenesis imperfecta a rare disease that renders sufferers' bones extremely fragile and prone to fracture leading him to be dubbed 'Mr. Glass' by other kids and the inspiration for his search for Dunn's character, his polar opposite.

Price is revealed to be responsible for a number of terrorist atrocities orchestrated to find a real-life superhero.

In 'Glass', Dunn will be pursuing The Beast in 'Glass' in a series of encounters.

Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock will also be part of the film along with Steven Schneider who will executive produce.

Shyamalan also told his Twitter followers that Willis, Jackson, McAvoy and Taylor-Joy have all been confirmed to star in 'Glass' which is due for a January 2019 release.

Back in January, Shyamalan revealed that 'Split' villain Crumb was actually included in his first drafts of 'Unbreakable' but had to be cut out.