M. Night Shyamalan has confirmed his new film 'Glass' will act as a sequel to both 'Unbreakable' and 'Split'.

The director - who came to prominence following the release of his 1999 supernatural thriller 'The Sixth Sense' - has revealed those two movies share a universe and he is stepping back into it that world for his next project.

On Twitter, the filmmaker wrote: ''It's taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get 'are you making a f#&@ing sequel to 'Unbreakable or what?' My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. (sic)''

'Split' follows James McAvoy as multiple-personality sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb who kidnaps Anya Taylor-Joy's character Casey Cooke but attempts to battle his darkest personality known as The Beast. The surprise ending of the film shows it be a follow-up to 2000's 'Unbreakable', which starred Bruce Willis as security guard David Dunn who discovers he has super-human strength and resistance to injury.

Samuel L. Jackson starred as Elijah Price, who was born with Type I osteogenesis imperfecta a rare disease that renders sufferers' bones extremely fragile and prone to fracture leading him to be dubbed 'Mr. Glass' by other kids and the inspiration for his search for Dunn's character, his polar opposite. Price is revealed to be responsible for a number of terrorist atrocities orchestrated to find a real-life superhero.

In 'Glass', Dunn will be pursuing The Beast in 'Glass' in a series of encounters.

In January, Shyamalan revealed to Heat Vision that 'Split' villain Crumb was actually included in his first drafts of 'Unbreakable' but had to be cut out.

He also revealed he was hoping to write and direct a third film that would include characters from both films which is now confirmed as 'Glass'.

'Glass' will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the two previous films for Universal Studios.

Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock will also be part of the film along with Steven Schneider who will executive produce.

Shyamalan also told his Twitter followers that Willis, Jackson, McAvoy and Taylor-Joy have all been confirmed to star in 'Glass' which is due for a January 2019 release.