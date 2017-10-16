Lysette Anthony has claimed Harvey Weinstein raped her in her flat during the 80s.

The 'Hollyoaks' actress - who plays Marnie Nightingale in the soap - is determined to do all she can to get ''justice'' after the movie producer allegedly pinned her against the coat rack in the hallway of her home in London and had sex with her against her will.

She said over the weekend: ''I had to stand up for the truth. I'm 54 and a successful soap actress, working in a world I'm fiercely proud of. He can't hurt me any more.''

The 54-year-old star - who found fame in the 1980s sitcom 'Three Up, Two Down' - decided to go public with the incident just days after a number of Hollywood actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, claimed the 65-year-old movie mogul had sexually assaulted them on various occasions over the past three decades

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Lysette is adamant that there needs to be justice and she wants to see Weinstein in court and answering questions for what he has done. She has made a big step going public and will do whatever it takes now.''

Lysette is just one of five attacks the police in London are said to be investigating after a woman came forward last week to allege that Weinstein had also assaulted her in Westminster in 2010 and 2011 and then again in Camden in 2015.

A third woman also contacted the police last night (15.10.17) to claim Weinstein had assaulted her in central London in 1992.

Weinstein was hit with the harassment claims last week but, despite the allegations made against him, he's said to be ''pretty calm'' about the situation.

However, the accusations led to him being sacked by his own Weinstein Company.

His wife Georgina Chapman - whom he married in 2007 - has left him following the claims - less than a week after he revealed she was ''standing with'' him.

Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sex but has said he's sorry for causing ''pain'' to some of his colleagues at times during his career.