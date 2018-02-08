Lyndsy Fonseca has given birth to her first child.

The former 'How I Met Your Mother' star and her husband Noah Bean welcomed daughter Greta Lilia Bean into the world on Friday (02.02.18), and the newborn weighed 7lbs 12oz.

Lyndsy posted a trio of pictures of her bundle of joy and captioned the images: ''Our hearts are bursting. #iamfinallyamom (sic)''

The former 'Desperate Housewives' actress - who appeared as recurring character Dylan Mayfair in the TV series - also revealed the little one was 20.25 inches long when she was born.

Noah posted a picture of his pregnant wife on his Instagram account last month and admitted he couldn't wait to meet his child.

He wrote: ''Looking forward to what this new year will bring... #babybean #2018 (sic)''

Lyndsy and Noah, 39, who starred alongside one another in 'Nikita', announced in September that the 31-year-old star was expecting their first child together.

They said: ''We are so thrilled and excited. This is, so far, the best project we've ever worked on together.''

The couple married at Saltwater Farm Vineyard in Shonington, Connecticut, in October 2016, surrounded by their family and friends, including Aly Michalka, Jennifer Westfeldt and Jeremy Strong.

During their ceremony, two of their pals acted out a scene they had performed on 'Nikita'.

Lyndsy is also known for her movie roles, having appeared in 'Kick-Ass' in 2010 and sequel 'Kick-Ass 2' three years later as Katie Deauxma, and she also starred in 'Hot Tub Time Machine'.