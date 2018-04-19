Lynda Carter is in talks to star in 'Wonder Woman 2'.

The 66-year-old actress - who starred as the iconic superhero character in the 'Wonder Woman' TV series - has revealed she has had discussions about making a cameo in the new movie, but Lynda admitted that the final decision rests with director Patty Jenkins.

Appearing on the 'Today' show, Lynda shared: ''That is up to Patty Jenkins, I've been talking to her about it.

''She has given me some hints about it and I guess it's up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money.''

This comes after Gal Gadot revealed she was ''very moved'' by the reaction to 'Wonder Woman's Oscar snub.

The superhero movie - which stars Gal in the leading role - failed to pick up a nomination for the Academy Awards, but Gal insisted that her ambition while making the movie was not about winning lots of awards.

She said: ''I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that 'Wonder Woman' wasn't nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can't have it all.

''We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!''

Despite 'Wonder Woman's Oscars snub, Gal did pick up the #SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards, and during her acceptance speech, she revealed how the movie inspired her.

The actress said: ''The whole process of making this film inspired me and I hope it inspires others. When I started acting, there were very few female-led movies and even fewer female directors.

''This year, three of the top-grossing films were female led and one of them was directed by my wonderful Patty Jenkins.''