Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has confirmed she's in talks to appear in the sequel to the DC Extended Universe box office smash.

The 65-year-old actress portrayed heroine Diana Prince in the cult classic 1970s TV show and now she's set for a cameo, much wanted by fans, in the second standalone Wonder Woman film which will star Gal Gadot as the titular superhero once again.

Lynda almost made it into director Patty Jenkins' first movie but in the end it didn't work out.

In an interview with the new issue of People magazine, Lynda said: ''It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do. We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing.''

Lynda hopes her cameo does happen because she is a huge admirer of Patty's work and is very proud of her association with the character.

She said: ''Am I open to it? Absolutely. I adore Patty Jenkins, and it'll be wonderful to do. But we'll just see how that goes.''

Gadot appeared in the DCEU movie alongside Chris Pine, David Thewlis and Robin Wright and the blockbuster has gone on to gross

$749 million worldwide so far making it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2017.

Before it was released, Lynda - who currently plays President Olivia Marsdin on CW's 'Supergirl' - admitted she was intrigued to see what Gal and Patty would do with the character once the torch had been passed on.

She said: ''I am the bearer of the torch and now I'm passing it forward to Gal and to Patty. I spoke with Patty early on and I couldn't wait to meet Gal. The three of us share some sisterhood by living and breathing this character. This is another way to look at her. It doesn't mean to abandon me or abandon the way that I had her, the way that I played her. This is just another way to look at Wonder Woman.''