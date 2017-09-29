Lynda Carter has told James Cameron to stop making ''thuggish jabs'' towards 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins.

The 66-year-old actress starred as the iconic comic book character before Gal Gadot assumed the role earlier this year, and she's come out in support of Patty after Cameron said there wasn't ''anything ground-breaking in 'Wonder Woman'''.

In a post on Facebook, Lynda responded: ''To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts.

''Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT. (sic)''

Cameron, 63, said earlier this week that while he enjoyed the 'Wonder Woman' movie, he didn't feel it justified the subsequent hype.

Speaking about the film's biggest star, Cameron explained: ''I mean, [Gal] was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground.

''So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, 'letting' a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn't think there was anything ground-breaking in 'Wonder Woman'. I thought it was a good film. Period.''

Cameron previously spoke out about 'Wonder Woman' back in August, when he described the film as a ''step backwards''.

At the time, he explained: ''All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over 'Wonder Woman' has been so misguided.

''She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards.''