Lydia Hearst has been cast in 'Between Worlds'.

The 32-year-old model and actress will join Hollywood icon Nicholas Cage in the upcoming indie supernatural thriller from filmmaker Maria Pulera.

According to Deadline.com, Lydia will play the deceased wife of Nicholas' character Joe, who, along with their deceased child, haunts the memories of the down-on-his-luck truck driver.

'Between Worlds' follows the story of Joe after he meets a spiritually gifted woman named Julie who enlists Joe in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie.

However, the spirit of Joe's wife proves too strong for the pair and she possesses the young woman's body in order to settle her unfinished business with the living.

Alongside Lydia and Nicholas, Franka Potente will play Julie, Penelope Mitchell will star as Billie, and 'Hairspray Live!' actor Garrett Clayton is set to appear in a role which as not yet been announced.

As well as directing the feature, Maria Pulera has also penned the script, and will be serving as a producer alongside Eric Banoun of Rise Up Films and Deviant Films' David Hillary.

For Lydia, the role comes just one month after she was cast as the lead role in 'Beautiful', the movie based on the memoir of TV presenter and author Katie Piper.

Katie suffered an acid attack almost a decade ago when Daniel Lynch paid Stefan Sylvestre to throw sulphuric acid in her face, and after selling the rights to her memoir of the same name, Lydia will portray Katie in the movie adaptation.

Lydia rose to fame in 2017 thriller 'Beneath the Leaves' and 2016 comedy 'Swing State' and she also appeared in the We TV show 'South of Hell.'