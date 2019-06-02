Lydia Bright hopes to foster children one day.

The 29-year-old reality star revealed that although she's not looking to become a carer ''anytime soon'' after growing up in a family which often cared for foster children, she would love to expand her family once she has ''children of her own''.

Writing in her column for Closer magazine, she said: ''I'd like to foster children one day - not anytime soon, but maybe when I have children of my own I'll look into it.''

Lydia's parents Dave, 61, and Debbie, 57, have fostered over 200 children in their life, and the former 'Only Way Is Essex' star admitted that although her home life was at times ''chaotic'', she believes the positives ''far outweigh'' the negatives and she wouldn't change her experience ''for the world''.

She said: ''My friend's houses were a lot quieter and tidier than ours. But there was never a boring moment, and I was never lonely. I learned so much from my foster brothers and sisters, and I loved having them there.

''Our 'perfect' foster family defiantly wasn't perfect all the time. It was chaotic, and there were times when I wished it was just me and my parents. But I wouldn't change it for the world, and I think the positives by far outweigh the negatives. ''

Lydia went on to explain that she fears parents have misconceptions when it comes to fostering kids, and mentioned that families nervous about ''attachment issues'' should be comforted by the ever-lasting impact they could have on a child's life.

She said: ''Parents worry about the attachment issues - that when a child has to go, they or the child will find it hard.

''But what they have it realise is they are contributing an incredible amount of good to that child's life. Even if it's difficult when they movie on, the impact they've made will last forever.''