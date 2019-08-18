Lydia Bright is pregnant with her first child.

The 28-year-old reality star has revealed she's set to become a mother for the first time, and says she can't wait to welcome her child into the world, as she believes now is the ''right time'' for her to enter motherhood.

She said: ''It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.''

But sadly, alongside announcing her pregnancy, Lydia has also revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her unborn baby - have split.

She added: ''It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect. I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

''I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me.''

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star is looking at the positives though, as she says she's staying focused on her pregnancy, and believes the baby will be ''the best thing that's ever happened to [her].''

Lydia is already feeling the pregnancy cravings, and admits her healthy diet has gone out the window since she fell pregnant.

She confessed: ''I am such a healthy eater - but all I wanted was pasta, bread, things like that. Stodge. Constantly! And I now can't eat chicken, eggs or milk - I can't drink water because it makes me feel sick. I can only drink fizzy drinks. It's so weird.''

The beauty will definitely be finding out the tot's sex prior to the birth because she ''doesn't like surprises'', and says everyone she's spoken to so far thinks she'll have a daughter.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: ''I think that's because I'm very girly, so people just imagine me with a girl. But I'm really not bothered. I'd love a girl to be my best friend - me and my mum are best friends, she's my best friend for life. But if I have a boy first he'll be the big brother, all protective.''