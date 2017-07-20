Lupita Nyong'o, Puff Daddy, Naomi Campbell and RuPaul are among the stars of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar, which features an all-black cast and an 'Alice in Wonderland' theme.
Lupita Nyong'o, Puff Daddy, Naomi Campbell and RuPaul are among the stars of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar.
Next year's calendar features an 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' theme, which has been styled by new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and for the first time in its 50-year history, it showcases an all-black cast.
Model Duckie Thot led the cast as Alice, and '12 Years a Slave' star Lupita donned a set of ears to be the Dormouse, while Naomi and Puff - whose real name is Sean Combs - are royal beheaders and RuPaul is the Queen of Hearts.
Whoopi Goldberg was photographed in tangerine as the Royal Duchess and Djimon Hounsou donned a crown to be the King of Hearts.
The calendar also features the likes of Slick Woods, Lil Yachty, Adwoa Aboah, Sasha Lane, and they posed for photographer Tim Walker in London this spring.
Tim said of his concept for the shoot: ''For two or three years I've had this ambition to tell Alice with an all-black cast. I got fascinated with that idea because it's never been done.
''Pirelli came to me and said, 'We want you to be you', and they allowed me to tell the story exactly how I wanted to tell it.''
Meanwhile, rap mogul Puff ''moved mountains'' to be involved in the calendar because he felt there needed to be ''an unapologetic expression of black pride.''
He added to the New York Times newspaper: ''It is a chance to push social consciousness and break down barriers. For so many years, something like this would not have happened in the fashion world, so it feels like being part of history and playing an active role. I want to lead by example.''
The calendar is incredibly exclusive and can't be bought, as it is given out as a corporate gift to a restricted number of Pirelli customers and celebrities.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
With a premise not much more believable than Snakes on a Plane, this slickly made...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...