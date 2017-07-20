Lupita Nyong'o, Puff Daddy, Naomi Campbell and RuPaul are among the stars of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar.

Next year's calendar features an 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' theme, which has been styled by new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and for the first time in its 50-year history, it showcases an all-black cast.

Model Duckie Thot led the cast as Alice, and '12 Years a Slave' star Lupita donned a set of ears to be the Dormouse, while Naomi and Puff - whose real name is Sean Combs - are royal beheaders and RuPaul is the Queen of Hearts.

Whoopi Goldberg was photographed in tangerine as the Royal Duchess and Djimon Hounsou donned a crown to be the King of Hearts.

The calendar also features the likes of Slick Woods, Lil Yachty, Adwoa Aboah, Sasha Lane, and they posed for photographer Tim Walker in London this spring.

Tim said of his concept for the shoot: ''For two or three years I've had this ambition to tell Alice with an all-black cast. I got fascinated with that idea because it's never been done.

''Pirelli came to me and said, 'We want you to be you', and they allowed me to tell the story exactly how I wanted to tell it.''

Meanwhile, rap mogul Puff ''moved mountains'' to be involved in the calendar because he felt there needed to be ''an unapologetic expression of black pride.''

He added to the New York Times newspaper: ''It is a chance to push social consciousness and break down barriers. For so many years, something like this would not have happened in the fashion world, so it feels like being part of history and playing an active role. I want to lead by example.''

The calendar is incredibly exclusive and can't be bought, as it is given out as a corporate gift to a restricted number of Pirelli customers and celebrities.