Lupita Nyong'o loved working on 'Black Panther' so much, she wants her own spin-off movie.
Lupita Nyong'o wants her own stand-alone Marvel movie.
The 35-year-old actress appears in the comic book world's latest outing, 'Black Panther', as warrior Nakia and she'd love to portray the character again in a spin-off.
Asked if she wants a Nakia movie, she said: ''Yes ma'am!''
The actress adored her ''lone wolf'' alter ego and admires many of her qualities.
She said: ''I liked the fact she's this independent woman and a lone wolf with a real sense of loyalty to the country.
''I love that she's stealthy and goes under the radar and has all these skills. I love how well she fights how intelligent she is and I love the effect she has on the king.''
Lupita trained hard for her role and admitted doing her own stunts left her feeling like she could achieve anything.
She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I loved [doing the stunts]. That was one of my reasons for wanting to be in a movie like that - it's a physical, emotional, spiritual and philosophical workout. It was so much fun.
''I was able to do things I never thought I'd be able to do and then at the end of one session, I'd be doing it and then I'd be like, 'I can do anything right now.'''
And the Oscar-winning actress picked up a lot of new skills in her ''very intense'' training.
She said: ''It was very intense. We did about six weeks of bootcamp - intense training.
''We did warm-ups together and then we separated into our individual techniques.
''Each character fights according to their station in the society. Nakia is worldly so I had to pick up a lot of different martial arts influences, such as capoeira, jujitsu and judo.
''I learned how to use fire arms and ring blades. Oh my gosh, it was intense and I loved it.''
