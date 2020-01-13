Lupita Nyong'o wanted to attend the Critics' Choice Awards wearing a colour she'd never been pictured in before.
The 'Us' star is known for mixing up her hues on the red carpet and for Sunday's (12.01.20) ceremony, she opted for a chocolate brown Michael Kors halter-style dress with a leather racerback and crepe-jersey skirt.
Lupita's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, explained: ''We wanted something totally clean and timeless.
''It's restrained. No, relaxed. It's not a traditional awards-season dress.''
The gown was accessorised with a vintage polished-gold belt and jewellery because the stylist likes the way second-hand pieces can ''tell a story''.
She told Britain's Vogue magazine: ''Vintage tells a story.
''Second-hand pieces are personal, hard to replicate and they bring a sustainable component to fashion.''
The '12 Years a Slave' actress - who lost out to 'Judy' actress Renee Zellweger for the Best Actress accolade at the event - likes to ''surprise'' people on the red carpet and she and her glam team have a great time choosing her looks.
Micaela said: ''We always try to do something a little different. We never want to be repetitive or expected. It's fun to surprise people.
''We have a ball.''
Micaela has previously praised Lupita for her willingness to take risks at red carpet events.
she said: ''The red carpet doesn't need to be this precious thing. It's an opportunity to have fun, take risks, and express yourself.
''She's an expert in tailoring and silhouettes, and her knowledge of what suits her allows her to be more daring. She pushes me, I push her and we bring each other back down to earth. This trust has allowed us to see how transformative style can truly be. She's become the ultimate muse and people want to work with her.''
