Lupita Nyong'o is to star in and produce a movie based on Trevor Noah's autobiography, 'Born a Crime'.
The 'Black Panther' star was hugely entertained when she read the 'Daily Show' host's memoir 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood' so she's thrilled to be working on a big screen adaptation.
She tweeted: ''When I read @Trevornoah's 'Born A Crime,' I could not put the book down.
''Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime.(sic)''
And the 37-year-old talk show host is pleased Lupita is on board to play his mom, Patricia.
He tweeted in response: ''I'm in heaven! (sic)''
The title of the book was inspired by the fact Patricia was jailed and fined for giving birth to an interracial child, Trevor, under the rule of apartheid in South Africa.
Trevor - whose mom survived being shot in the head by his stepfather in 2009 - will also produce the movie through his Ark Angel Productions, along with Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Lupita recently admitted she was so captivated when she first watched 'Black Panther', she almost forgot she was in it as a Special Forces warrior.
She said: ''It was so intriguing and arresting. It had me the whole time, the arguments of the story, the way it looks, the sets and the costumes and the hair styles, it delivered on so many levels and then we're in it, which is kind of bizarre, 'cause you're fangirling over this thing and then you're in it and you're like, 'Wait a minute, hold on.' It was just a lot of emotion.''
The 34-year-old star and her co-star Danai Gurira recently revealed they will be working together on their next project.
Asked what's next, they exchanged glances before Lupita said: '''Americanah' is next. And Danai is writing it.''
Danai added: ''And Lupita is the lead role.''
Both stars will also serve as executive producers.
But Lupita played coy when quizzed about speculation she is set to star in a 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
She simply said: Oh yes, there's all kind of rumours out there.''
Her surprised friend exclaimed: ''I thought that was real-real? I read that!''
