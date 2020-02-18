Lupita Nyong'o always carries packs of deodorant wipes on the red carpet to keep her feeling ''fresh and clean''.
The 'Us' actress ''sweats'' when she feels ''nervous'' so keeps the disposable cloths on hand when she knows all eyes will be on her in order to stay feeling ''fresh and clean''.
Asked her red carpet essentials, she said: ''I think deodorant wipes are a really good idea. If they're nice, they're small enough that they can fit in a bag.
''Those days can be quite long and you can get nervous. I sweat when I'm nervous, which is not helpful in feeling fresh and clean.''
Lupita is known for her adventurous beauty looks on the red carpet and she admitted she enjoys breaking the rules and exercising her ''freedom'' by experimenting with different styles and colours.
She told Allure magazine: ''Because I like to exercise my freedom -- I'm lucky to be free. I didn't get a copy of the rule book so I don't know what exactly the rules are supposed to be, but I enjoy breaking them.''
The 36-year-old actress also shared her beauty essentials when she's travelling, admitting she does whatever she can to keep her skin hydrated.
She said: ''I like to have a hydrating mask with me when I travel to keep my skin moisturised because it can be quite dry in the air. I use the Génfique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask by Lancôme.
''I also have compression socks, which are a must-have, and lip balm -- anything to fight dryness. Also, electrolyte tablets to add to my water.''
And Lupita has to vary her skincare regime according to the weather and different climates.
She explained: ''With a more tropical climate, things like shea butter will do the trick for me.
''Whereas when it's this cold, I need something a little bit more creamy, with more water content than shea butter has. A rich cream that can really go deep into the skin works better for me in cold climates.
''I think it's also about humidity, so I try to stay in humidified environments and take long, long baths.''
